Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €160.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €160.00 ($188.24) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €160.77 ($189.14).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €107.15 ($126.06) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion and a PE ratio of -12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is €121.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €118.37.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

