Barclays (NYSE:BCS) PT Raised to 220.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 218.00 to 220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BCS. Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.83.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. Barclays has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Barclays by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 141,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the period. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

