Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Beazley stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 381.20 ($4.98). 475,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,205. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 397.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 355.16.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

