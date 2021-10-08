Bella Protocol Hits Market Cap of $93.93 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $93.93 million and approximately $13.84 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003575 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00225481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00102578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars.

