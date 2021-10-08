Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BHE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 9,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

