Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €52.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

ETR NOEJ opened at €36.22 ($42.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €25.88 ($30.45) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

