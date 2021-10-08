Berenberg Bank Cuts Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target to GBX 26

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Greatland Gold stock opened at GBX 19.70 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £781.02 million and a PE ratio of -197.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. Greatland Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

In related news, insider Clive Latcham sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

