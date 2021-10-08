Berenberg Bank Raises Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,361.11 ($30.85).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 2,412 ($31.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,938 ($25.32) and a one year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,313.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,408.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 62.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

