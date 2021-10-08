Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.02

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 18818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 10,417 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $488,244.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,629 shares of company stock worth $14,172,032. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $435,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 127.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 39.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 28.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

