BetterBetting Price Up 43,024.5% Over Last 7 Days (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00227103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00103392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BETR is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

