BIDR (BIDR) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.86 million and $27.06 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00062095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00143374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,503.63 or 0.99951177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.76 or 0.06520718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.