Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.94). Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.34 EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

NYSE BHVN opened at $142.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.43. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

