Biomea Fusion, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BMEA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 13th

Biomea Fusion’s (NASDAQ:BMEA) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 13th. Biomea Fusion had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $153,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,978.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. purchased 34,658 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $379,851.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 72,658 shares of company stock worth $847,712 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $101,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

