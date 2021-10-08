Bitblocks (BBK) Achieves Market Cap of $287,282.84

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $287,282.84 and $115.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,473.18 or 1.00140933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00066318 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00053126 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004948 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.98 or 0.00538601 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

