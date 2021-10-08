Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Up 30.5% Over Last Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 34.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $163,659.58 and approximately $437.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,411.90 or 1.00071777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066450 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.56 or 0.00350471 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.24 or 0.00598158 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.16 or 0.00232025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002190 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,611,919 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.