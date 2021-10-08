Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $1.42

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $1,619.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002637 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00227723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00122180 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00144232 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000407 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

