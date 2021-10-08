BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $11,523.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.93 or 0.00230356 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00123536 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00145017 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

