Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $3.07 on Friday. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $178.02 million, a P/E ratio of 153.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.58%.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

