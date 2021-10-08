BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TSE BB traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.78. 1,271,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414,729. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.68 billion and a PE ratio of -8.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total value of C$57,272.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,701 shares in the company, valued at C$2,888,459.80. Also, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$82,150.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$419,039.70.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

