BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

BKCC opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $286.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.79. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,002 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 75,824 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 116.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 157,693 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.