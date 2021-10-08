BlackRock Inc. Has $248.31 Million Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,192,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60,014 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of FARO Technologies worth $248,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth $236,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 114.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. Research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FARO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

