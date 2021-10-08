BlackRock Inc. Has $251.52 Million Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.63% of iHeartMedia worth $251,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.17. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

