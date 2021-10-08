BlackRock Inc. Has $254.96 Million Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366,061 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Trinity Industries worth $254,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 749.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

