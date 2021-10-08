BlackRock Inc. Has $264.11 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 223,902 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $264,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $258,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $65,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

