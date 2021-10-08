BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,068,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,471 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $239,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.95. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

