BlackRock Inc. Purchases 307,401 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 307,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.37% of Marcus & Millichap worth $236,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MMI. TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $99,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $108,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,595 shares of company stock valued at $461,943. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMI opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $44.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. Marcus & Millichap’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.