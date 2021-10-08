BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 707,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 113,163 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 193,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BIT stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.