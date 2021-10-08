Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $197,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 51,795 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

