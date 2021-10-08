Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 110 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after acquiring an additional 990,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $119,235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,672,000 after acquiring an additional 462,878 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $134.01 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $137.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.00 and a 200 day moving average of $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.83.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

