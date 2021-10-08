Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 128.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $1,262,814.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,329 shares of company stock worth $96,981,701. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $269.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.20 and its 200-day moving average is $219.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

