Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,058,000 after acquiring an additional 97,846 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,850 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,110,000 after purchasing an additional 201,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,454,000 after purchasing an additional 512,743 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $176.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.11 and its 200-day moving average is $169.90. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

