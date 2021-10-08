Blair William & Co. IL Has $691,000 Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT opened at $36.99 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39.

