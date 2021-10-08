Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $52.66 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $39.29 and a 52 week high of $55.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

