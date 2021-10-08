Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BECN stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

