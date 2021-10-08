Blair William & Co. IL Sells 790 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after buying an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,993,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 379,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,313,000 after purchasing an additional 374,038 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.20. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.