Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,898 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,342,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,675. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

Paycom Software stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $510.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,267. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $521.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.44, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

