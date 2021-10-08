Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 87,108 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,237,000. Square makes up about 1.2% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,388 shares of company stock valued at $120,937,071 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.97.

Square stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.66. 153,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,277,559. The firm has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

