Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $8.73 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 471.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,038 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203,696. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

