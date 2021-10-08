Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $14.19 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 260,032 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,190,000. PulteGroup accounts for 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 309.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. 29,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,397. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.52. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

