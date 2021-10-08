BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,386,339 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

ICPT opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $96.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

