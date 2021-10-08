BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $255,000 Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,512 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Zuora were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zuora by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zuora by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zuora by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,445 in the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

ZUO stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

