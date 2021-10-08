BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BNP Paribas to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of BNP Paribas to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $32.94 on Monday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.83%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

