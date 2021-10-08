Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Boot Barn posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.95.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

