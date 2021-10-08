Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives $48.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Boralex alerts:

BRLXF opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.