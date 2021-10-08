Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,262 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.30% of Tronox worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,448,000 after acquiring an additional 175,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tronox by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,888,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,887,000 after buying an additional 200,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 82.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,155,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,040,000 after buying an additional 1,883,345 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,711,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after buying an additional 99,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tronox by 448.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,317,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,913,000 after buying an additional 1,895,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

TROX stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.63. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

