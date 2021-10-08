Boston Partners Sells 151,569 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Boston Partners decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151,569 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.08% of AECOM worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in AECOM by 1,645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.43.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

