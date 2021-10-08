Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.34

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.34 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.01 ($0.05). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 4.03 ($0.05), with a volume of 10,550 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.25 million and a PE ratio of -8.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.33.

Bowleven Company Profile (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

