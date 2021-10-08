BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BP to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.11.

NYSE:BP opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after buying an additional 2,550,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after buying an additional 823,441 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BP by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 416,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $5,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

