BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). BrainsWay posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. 9,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $134.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

