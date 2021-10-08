BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
BRSD opened at GBX 17.13 ($0.22) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.20 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.31. BrandShield Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
About BrandShield Systems
