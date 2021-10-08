BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BRSD opened at GBX 17.13 ($0.22) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.20 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.31. BrandShield Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

